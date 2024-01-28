Royal Rumble 2024 by the numbers: the statistics from this year’s event

Bayley and Cody Rhodes each punched a ticket to Philadelphia after both won their respective Royal Rumble matches last night at Tropicana Field.

Bayley set a new women’s record with 1 hour, 3 minutes, and 3 seconds on the clock after entering at #3. Bianca Belair had another solid outing with 47 minutes and 46 seconds after entering #10 and former WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Katana Chance was third with 25 minutes and 48 seconds after entering #9.

On the other end of that, Valhalla was the quickest elimination in the women’s Rumble with just five seconds and Tegan Nox was next with 1 minute 22 seconds and Indi Hartwell was third with 3 minutes and 23 seconds.

Hartwell was the first one eliminated in the match.

Nia Jax had the most eliminations with 8 this year, followed by the eventual winner Bayley at 7. Those with 2 eliminations included Kayden Carter, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan, and the returning Naomi. 10 Superstars had one elimination each and these were Bianca Belair, Katana Chance, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Piper Niven, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Tiffany Stratton, Kairi Sane, and Tegan Nox.

Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton entered the Rumble from NXT while Naomi was a surprise return, Jade Cargill had her long-awaited debut and TNA Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace was the true surprise entry.

In the men’s match, Jey Uso was this year’s iron man with 50 minutes and 55 seconds on the board before he was sent packing. He drew unlucky #1. Cody Rhodes, who won the match, was next with 43 minutes and 21 seconds after entering at #15 and Jimmy Uso, entering #2, was next with 34 minutes and 9 seconds.

JD McDonagh had the least time in the match with just 3 seconds, followed by Pat McAfee with 38 seconds after he decided to eliminate himself, and Bobby Lashley with 1 minute and 34 seconds.

Grayson Waller was the first one to be eliminated from the men’s Rumble.

In eliminations, Cody Rhodes and Bron Breakker topped the list with 4 eliminations each, followed by Gunther with 3, and then CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley with 2 each. Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Carmelo Hayes, Finn Balor, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Karrion Kross, Kofi Kingston, Sami Zayn, Omos, and Carlito all had 1 elimination each.

From NXT, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker had their Rumble debuts, with Breakker impressing the crowd. Pat McAfee, who was doing commentary, was a surprise entrant but after seeing Omos and Breakker, he decided to eliminate himself. Andrade was the only surprise entrant in this year’s match.

No Hall of Famers or Legends were used in any of the two Royal Rumble matches this year.

