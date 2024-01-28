Andrade returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble

Former NXT champion Andrade has returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, coming in at #4 during the over-the-top rope match.

Andrade worked for AEW for the past couple of years, having left WWE in 2021. He wrestled his last match for AEW at the Worlds End pay-per-view, losing to Miro and then departed the company having refused a new deal which was offered to him.

Andrade had a successful stint in NXT from 2015 to 2018 but his main roster career failed to have the same effect.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

