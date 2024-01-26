The Rock/WWE update, Giulia pulled from upcoming show, TNA re-airing tonight, more

Jan 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Giulia is now off NJPW Windy City Riot (April 12).

Her contract expires in March and they originally wanted her to work here and likely lose the NJPW Strong women’s title, but she told Bushiroad she was now finishing in March when her deal is up.

– According to WWE sources, The Rock has not officially signed a deal to wrestle, but the key word said about that is “Yet.” It is known that he is willing and said to be wanting to do a match with Roman Reigns and is strong on doing it at WrestleMania, but that is not locked in as of this week, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Happy birthday to…

– Just announced:

