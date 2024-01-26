The Rock/WWE update, Giulia pulled from upcoming show, TNA re-airing tonight, more

– Giulia is now off NJPW Windy City Riot (April 12).

Her contract expires in March and they originally wanted her to work here and likely lose the NJPW Strong women’s title, but she told Bushiroad she was now finishing in March when her deal is up.

– According to WWE sources, The Rock has not officially signed a deal to wrestle, but the key word said about that is “Yet.” It is known that he is willing and said to be wanting to do a match with Roman Reigns and is strong on doing it at WrestleMania, but that is not locked in as of this week, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Happy birthday to…

If it's Sasha Banks or Mercedes Moné, that girl can pull off any hair colour. Happy birthday to this legend pic.twitter.com/a7VnLoAFp8 — ADAM O'DRISCOLL (@adamodriscoll) January 26, 2024

– Just announced:

We know some of our fans didn’t get to see the entire #TNAiMPACT show last night so we are replaying the show tonight at 7pm ET on @AXSTV. pic.twitter.com/9VOOyQZ2by — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024

