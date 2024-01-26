Spoilers for tonight’s AEW Rampage

After Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the January 26th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Solo Wrestling…

Jon Moxley defeated Lee Moriarty

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Christopher Daniels

Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho

“Freshly Squeezed” four-way AEW International Championship number one contender’s match: Kip Sabian defeated The Butcher, El Hijo del Vikingo & Komander. Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship is official for the Saturday, January 27 Collision show.

