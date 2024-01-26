1/26/24 AEW Rampage Coverage

Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Savannah, Georgia.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty (w/Shane Taylor)

Moxley goes behind, but Moriarty turns it into a wrist-lock. Moxley counters into one of his own, but Moriarty takes him down with a snap-mare. They lock up and Moxley backs Moriarty into the corner. Moxley chops Moriarty, who drops to the outside to regroup. Moriarty comes back in and they lock up again. Moxley applies a hammer-lock, but Moriarty takes him down. Moxley counters into a headlock, but Moriarty counters and takes Moxley down with a side-headlock take down. Moxley sends Moriarty off the ropes, but Moriarty drops him with a shoulder tackle. Moxley comes back with a back elbow that sends Moriarty to the floor. Moxley follows him out, but Taylor gets in his face. Moriarty and Moxley get back into the ring, and Moxley delivers a few chops and elbow strikes. Moriarty comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then locks in a submission.

Moxley gets free and they exchange shots. Moxley drops Moriarty with a forearm strike and goes for a few more strikes, but Moriarty comes back with a back elbow and a dropkick. Moriarty delivers right hands in the corner and sends Moxley to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots on the apron. Moxley goes for a pile driver on the apron, but Moriarty counters with a hammer-lock slam. Moriarty comes off the ropes, but Moxley kicks him in the midsection. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Moriarty counters with a belly-to-belly suplex and locks in an arm-bar. Moriarty drops Moxley with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moriarty delivers a back elbow in the corner, but Moxley comes back with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley applies the Bulldog Choke, but Moriarty counters into a Muffler Stretch. Moxley counters back with the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Moriarty rolls through and uses joint manipulation on Moxley’s fingers. Moriarty dropkicks Moxley into the corner, and then follows with a kick to the face. Moriarty delivers knee strikes and another kick to the face, and then slams Moxley down for a two count.

Moriarty kicks Moxley in the arm, but Moxley comes back with an elbow strike. Moxley stomps on Moriarty’s face and delivers a pile driver for a two count. Moxley delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strike again and then delivers a knee to the face for another two count. Moxley delivers more elbow strikes, applies a rear choke, and Moriarty passes out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley tries to help Moriarty up, but Taylor decks Moxley with a right hand. Moriarty stomps on Moxley, and then Taylor does the same.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Anna Jay and Angelo Parker. Before Jay can talk, Parker interrupts. Parker says they’re family and he loves her, but he can’t be at ringside tonight with everything going on. Parker asks if Jay had anything to do with Harley Cameron kissing him two weeks ago. Jay slaps him and says she can’t believe he would ask her that. Jay says she has defended him, but she isn’t doing it anymore. Jay says she is tired of having everyone’s back when they don’t have hers, and she is done.

—

