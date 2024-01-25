TNA Impact Report, 1/25/24

Join us tonight for ongoing coverage from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call.

Pre Announced Card.

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Trinity

* Kazuchika Okada & The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The System

* Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz

* Chris Bey vs. Kevin Knight

* Dani Luna & Jody Threat vs. MK Ultra

We start off with a highlight package from last week. Josh Alexander beat Will Ospreay and Moose emerged from Hard to Kill as the World Champion and Nic Nemeth has arrived in TNA.

Match 1. Chris Bey (with Ace Austin) VS Kevin Knight

