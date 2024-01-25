Matches announced for Impact, Rampage and Collision, Serena Deeb returning

Jan 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The System (TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, Bryan Myers and Eddie Edwards) take on the team of Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley and Kazuchika Okada Thursday night on TNA Wrestling on AXS Television.

– Kip Sabian, Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo and The Butcher will compete in a “Freshly Squeezed Four Way” to determine the number 1 contender to take on Orange Cassidy for AEW International Championship this coming Friday night on AEW “Rampage”.

Winner will face Cassidy on “Collision” this Saturday.

– Bryan Danielson will take on the legendary Yuji Nagata of NJPW this Saturday night on AEW “Collision”.

Serena Deeb is returning…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikki Roxx

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal