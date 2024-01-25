Matches announced for Impact, Rampage and Collision, Serena Deeb returning

– The System (TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose, Bryan Myers and Eddie Edwards) take on the team of Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley and Kazuchika Okada Thursday night on TNA Wrestling on AXS Television.

– Kip Sabian, Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo and The Butcher will compete in a “Freshly Squeezed Four Way” to determine the number 1 contender to take on Orange Cassidy for AEW International Championship this coming Friday night on AEW “Rampage”.

Winner will face Cassidy on “Collision” this Saturday.

– Bryan Danielson will take on the legendary Yuji Nagata of NJPW this Saturday night on AEW “Collision”.

– Serena Deeb is returning…

This Saturday Night LIVE on #AEWCollision!

Serena Deeb is BACK in her first match since 2022! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SerenaDeeb pic.twitter.com/zxK43czqXu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2024

