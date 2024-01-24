Top Wrestlemania matches planned, possible Royal Rumble spoiler

– According to Sports Illustrated, WrestleMania 40 will feature:

* CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

* The Rock vs Roman Reigns

* Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

– The latest Sports Illustrated reports:

“After a month of speculation that CM Punk would challenge world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, a new plan is in place. Gunther is the favorite to win the Royal Rumble and then dethrone Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania….”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

