WWE NXT Results 1/23/24

The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network at 8/7c this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for this week’s show is Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill, Dijak vs. Joe Gacy, Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic, Lash Legend vs. Wren Sinclair, as well as Supernova Sessions with Lola Vice.

Also scheduled is the Vengeance Day WWE NXT Women’s Championship match contract signing with Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez, as well as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal with Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (1/23/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with an in-depth video package looking back at key moments from last week’s show, including the women’s battle royal and Dusty Classic developments.

Dusty Classic Semifinals

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

The dogs start barking as we enter the CWC and Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show as Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin make their way out for our opening contest of the evening. This will be the first semifinal bout in the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament.

After the Wolf Dogs settle in the ring, the theme for their opponents hits and out comes the duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer. A brawl breaks out among all four guys early on, and we see Axiom and Frazer hit dives to Breakker and Corbin from the ring to the floor. Finally the bell sounds and we see Axiom working over Corbin in the ring.

Frazer tags in and picks up where Axiom left off, taking it to Corbin. Corbin starts to fight back and take over. Corbin beats Frazer down in the ring and then heads to the floor to power bomb Axiom on the commentary desk. Breakker tags in and catches Frazer coming off the top with a huge power slam. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see some excellent back-and-forth action with some super close near falls from both teams. Ultimately, Breakker kicks out of the twisting splash from Frazer and then hits him with a Spear moments later for the pin fall victory. With the win, the Wolf Dogs move to the finals, where they will face Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes or the LWO.

Winners and ADVANCING to the Dusty Classic Finals: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

Josh Briggs Takes JBL’s Advice

We shoot backstage where Josh Briggs confronts Ilja Dragunov and says he wants to take JBL’s advice and step up. He wants to know where he stands against the benchmark of NXT, the world champion Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov tells him to make sure that’s what he wants.

In comes Trick Williams who tells Briggs he’s gonna have to test himself another time, because he’s got to ensure Dragunov is healthy and makes it to Vengeance Day 2024 so he can have his title opportunity. Briggs says it’s not up to Trick. We shoot to another quick women’s locker room segment before heading to another commercial break.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

