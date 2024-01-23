Updates on Shelton Benjamin, Kazuchika Okada, and Kevin Patrick

– Fightful reports rumors of Kazuchika Okada signing with WWE and going to NXT are “premature” according to sources across WWE, AEW and NJPW.

– Renowned Author, Aaron Varble, revealed that Kevin Patrick has been removed from the Smackdown commentary team. No replacement has been named yet. The reason given as to why Patrick has been removed was “it just wasn’t working out.”

– During an appearance on Kurt Angle’s podcast, former WWE star Shelton Benjamin commented on his future in wrestling now that he’s a free agent

“To be honest, I don’t know. I’m still weighing options. I’ve had a knock on my door here and there. I have no commitments, nothing major to announce aside from a few indie dates and a lot of autograph sessions. I’ve been taking my time on deciding what I want to do next. I am at a point in my career where I want to have fun. If it’s not worth it, I want to have fun and make money, if it’s not worth it, I just don’t want to do it.

I’m not trying to build a name, I have a name, but I want to be where I’m appreciated and featured and can have some fun. I’ve never had the superstar complex where, ‘I have to do this.’ No, January 10 marked 24 years in the business for me and I’ve been extremely fortunate with injuries and family life that I can still go out and tear it up with the best of them. I’m just not sure where that’s going to be at this point. I’m taking temperatures all over the place.”

