Triple comments on the WWE/Netflix deal, possible Royal Rumble names, Balor’s future, more

– Triple H comments on the Netflix/WWE deal

This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take @WWE to new heights. Thrilled to bring #WWERaw to @Netflix, coming January 2025. Now we change the game!!!! https://t.co/ridOlqq0Gc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2024

– According to sources close to Finn Balor, his WWE contract is up this year, but they claim it is “not immediately after WrestleMania,” instead saying it would be up within a few months of WrestleMania, reports Fightful.

– The word at the Smackdown taping was that Rey Mysterio would be at the WWE Royal Rumble. There’s no word if he’ll be appearing on camera or not.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are also expected to be at the Royal Rumble.

– After today’s WWE News, A source has mentioned that it is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show

Since we are on the topic of TV and Streaming rights. A source mentioned to me that is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show. Much like how the NBA simulcasts on TNT and Max. pic.twitter.com/1pliKxt0XK — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) January 23, 2024

