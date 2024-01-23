Triple comments on the WWE/Netflix deal, possible Royal Rumble names, Balor’s future, more

Jan 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H comments on the Netflix/WWE deal

– According to sources close to Finn Balor, his WWE contract is up this year, but they claim it is “not immediately after WrestleMania,” instead saying it would be up within a few months of WrestleMania, reports Fightful.

– The word at the Smackdown taping was that Rey Mysterio would be at the WWE Royal Rumble. There’s no word if he’ll be appearing on camera or not.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool are also expected to be at the Royal Rumble.

– After today’s WWE News, A source has mentioned that it is very possible for AEW to become a cable/streaming hybrid show

