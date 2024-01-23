Smackdown rating for 01/19/2024

Smackdown last week drew 2,408,000 viewers, up 23,000 viewers from the prior week. In the 18-49 demo, Smackdown did a 0.62, down 0.02 from the January 12 episode and was #1 on network television but #2 overall as the NBA game on ESPN did a better 0.66 rating.

