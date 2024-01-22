Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Female of the year
2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Female of the year
Rhea Ripley (62%, 264 Votes)
Toni Storm (15%, 64 Votes)
Becky Lynch (4%, 19 Votes)
Athena (4%, 18 Votes)
Trinity (3%, 14 Votes)
Bianca Belair (3%, 13 Votes)
Giulia (3%, 12 Votes)
Tam Nakano (3%, 11 Votes)
Kamille (2%, 8 Votes)
Hikaru Shida (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 427
past winners…
2022: Bianca Belair (
2021: Britt Baker
2020: Bayley
2019: Becky Lynch
2018: Becky Lynch
2017: Asuka
2016: Sexy Starr
2015: Sasha Banks
2014: Charlotte