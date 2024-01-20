Update on ticket sales for this week’s AEW Collision

AEW will hold Collision from the Chaffetz Arena in St. Louis, MO, this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,495 tickets, and there are 464 left. The show is set up for seats. The last time they were at the venue they drew 4,135 fans for a March 2023 Dynamite. .

It’s set up for 2,959 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

Jon Moxley returns

Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

House of Black’s Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia

Adam Copeland open challenge

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

