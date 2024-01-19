Ultimo Dragon comments on Okada’s NJPW exit, says future undecided

Ultimo Dragon, who trained Kazuchika Okada when he started in this business, wrote on Instagram that the former IWGP Heavyweight champion met him yesterday to deliver the news personally that he is leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

“Ever since he came to Toryumon when he was 15 years old, he has always been very humble. Every time he has had an important event in his life, he always lets me know,” the 57-year-old wrote.

Dragon noted that Okada has not decided where he is going next but is sure he will continue to be a superstar wherever he goes.

“But not only that, I know he will never change and will continue to be the great man he is,” he continued.

