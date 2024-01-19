Randy Orton has massive praise for one of WWE’s youngest superstars

Randy Orton spoke about Dominik Mysterio during a recent interview on The Bump, where he commented on the insane reactions Dirty Dom has been getting ever since he turned heel back in 2022. He adds that Dominik is talented in the ring as they’ve been working together on house shows.

Oh my god, that kid’s got a hell of a future. We haven’t even seen anything from him yet, and he’s already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people, I’ve been able to work with him on some live events, and the kid’s good. He’s good. He’s got the future by the balls.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

