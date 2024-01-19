Dakota Kai and Kenny Omega health updates

– Dakota Kai has been absent from in-ring competition since last May following an ACL tear. Kai still appears alongside Damage CTRL despite the injury but is yet to be cleared for an in-ring return.

During a recent Twitch stream, she provided an update on her current situation. She said:

“I’m so sick of seeing people saying, ‘She can run and jump, but she’s not cleared still? No, that’s not how this works. Obviously, I can run and jump because I’ve been doing it for the last few months, but they have a set date for when you actually get cleared because I have to still do matches, and they have to check all the boxes of when I’m actually cleared. I’m not going to be in a wheelchair for nine months and then suddenly stand up and go, ‘I’m cured.’ That’s not how it works.”

– Due to the inflammation being so bad, Kenny Omega couldn’t have surgery at the time he was diagnosed with Diverticulitis, and as of last week still hadn’t had it.

The decision will be made in about seven weeks, based on his healing, on whether he’ll need surgery or not, but if he does, that would put him out of action significantly longer, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

There is no time frame on when he will return at this point.

