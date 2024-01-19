2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – PPV of the year
WrestleMania 39 (55%, 225 Votes)
AEW All In (15%, 60 Votes)
Forbidden Door (9%, 36 Votes)
Impact Hard to Kill (8%, 31 Votes)
Royal Rumble (5%, 22 Votes)
AEW Revolution (4%, 15 Votes)
Elimination Chamber (2%, 9 Votes)
Backlash (2%, 8 Votes)
Total Voters: 406
Past winners:
2022 – WrestleMania 38
2021 – All Out
2020 – Royal Rumble
2019 – NXT TakeOver: Wargames
2018 – Wrestling Kingdom 12
2017 – Wrestle Kingdom 11
2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto