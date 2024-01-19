2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – PPV of the year

2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – PPV of the year

WrestleMania 39 (55%, 225 Votes)

AEW All In (15%, 60 Votes)

Forbidden Door (9%, 36 Votes)

Impact Hard to Kill (8%, 31 Votes)

Royal Rumble (5%, 22 Votes)

AEW Revolution (4%, 15 Votes)

Elimination Chamber (2%, 9 Votes)

Backlash (2%, 8 Votes)

Total Voters: 406

Past winners:

2022 – WrestleMania 38

2021 – All Out

2020 – Royal Rumble

2019 – NXT TakeOver: Wargames

2018 – Wrestling Kingdom 12

2017 – Wrestle Kingdom 11

2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto

