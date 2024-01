2023 Pro Wrestling Illustrated award winners, as voted by the PWI readers:

Wrestler: Seth Rollins

Woman: Rhea Ripley

Faction: The Judgement Day

Tag Team: FTR

Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Inspirational: Mark Briscoe

Comeback: Trinity

Most Improved: LA Knight

Rookie: Sol Ruca

Indie Wrestler: Matt Cardona

Feud: Sami Zayn vs. The Bloodline

Most Hated: Dominik

Most Popular: Cody Rhodes

