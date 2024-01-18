Spoilers: 1/17/24 AEW Rampage TV Taping Results
After the January 17th 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the January 19th edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com…
* Chris Jericho pinned Matt Sydal with The Judas Effect. Don Callis was ringside doing commentary. Konosuke Takeshita attacked Jericho as he exited on the stage and there was a pullapart brawl. Chris Daniels was part of management trying to stop it but Takeshita laid him out.
* Penta defeated Anthony Henry with the package piledriver. Matt Menard was ringside doing commentary.
* Kris Statlander defeated Queen Aminata with a Driver. Stokely Hathaway came out with Statlander.
* Darby Allin pinned Jeff Hardy with a pinning combination that reversed out of a Twist of Fate attempt. Hardy missed a swanton through a table to the floor earlier in the bout.
Jeff teased a heel turn after the match as he wouldn’t give Darby a fist bump…
Ending to Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/oLhbtBqVVZ
— Impact Ryan (@offthetopwnews) January 18, 2024