Nic Nemeth’s TNA arrival video on YouTube pulls big numbers for promotion

Nic Nemeth’s debut in TNA pulled in huge numbers for the company on YouTube, with over 1 million views registered and certainly their most-watched video in many, many years on the platform.

Just as a comparison, other TNA videos average way less than 50,000 views and there are classic full-length matches which occasionally pull over 100,000 views, but nothing came close to Nemeth’s surprise arrival at Hard To Kill this past Sunday.

The company is hoping that reverting to the TNA brand and upgrading the budget and production for their weekly TV shows will put them back somewhere close to their glory days.

TNA’s most popular YouTube upload stands at 179 million views, a video uploaded nine years ago featuring the evening gown match between Madison Rayne and Angelina Love.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

