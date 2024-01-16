Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Tag team of the year

Judgment Day (28%, 123 Votes)

FTR (24%, 102 Votes)

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (18%, 78 Votes)

The Usos (7%, 29 Votes)

The Acclaimed (6%, 26 Votes)

Aussie Open (6%, 24 Votes)

Alpha Academy (3%, 14 Votes)

Sting & Darby Allin (3%, 14 Votes)

Imperium (2%, 10 Votes)

The Gunns (1%, 6 Votes)

Astronauts (1%, 4 Votes)

The Young Bucks (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 434

Past winners:

2022: The Usos

2021: RKBro

2020: FTR

2019: The Undisputed Era

2018: The Undisputed Era

2017: The Usos

2016: The New Day

2015: reDRagon

2014: The Usos

