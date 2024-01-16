Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Tag team of the year
2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Tag team of the year
Judgment Day (28%, 123 Votes)
FTR (24%, 102 Votes)
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (18%, 78 Votes)
The Usos (7%, 29 Votes)
The Acclaimed (6%, 26 Votes)
Aussie Open (6%, 24 Votes)
Alpha Academy (3%, 14 Votes)
Sting & Darby Allin (3%, 14 Votes)
Imperium (2%, 10 Votes)
The Gunns (1%, 6 Votes)
Astronauts (1%, 4 Votes)
The Young Bucks (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 434
Past winners:
2022: The Usos
2021: RKBro
2020: FTR
2019: The Undisputed Era
2018: The Undisputed Era
2017: The Usos
2016: The New Day
2015: reDRagon
2014: The Usos