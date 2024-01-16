Notes on Matt Riddle and Triple H

– During his recent appearance on Signed By Superstars, Matt Riddle revealed that his favorite during his time with WWE was the Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 38. He said “Favorite match … there are a couple of favorites, but I’d say my favorite memory, favorite match has to be with me and Randy defended the tag team championships at WrestleMania and I hit that sweet Springboard RKO off the top and then Randy finished the match by hitting the RKO on Gable, and getting the 1-2-3. It was a magical night.”

– Triple H gives thanks to the crew for getting together an episode of Monday Night Raw regardless of weather conditions…

I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days. Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the @WWEUniverse… which included completely redesigning #WWERaw on… pic.twitter.com/230BRGE6Md — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2024

