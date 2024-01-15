Spoiler: Nic Nemeth speaks at the Snake Eyes taping

As seen during TNA Wrestling’s 2024 Hard to Kill PPV event, former WWE star Nic Nemeth aka Dolph Ziggler made his debut with the company. The next night, TNA followed up Hard to Kill with the Snake Eyes taping in Las Vegas.

In a spoiler for the show, Nemeth cut a promo in the ring and gave the following statement to fans…

“Hard to Kill was one hell of a moment, wasn’t it? TNA is back baby. From the opening match to that main event, there was something in the air and damn it, I loved every second.

I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve done 19 years, and a hell of a lot of events. I was very fortunate to rack up a lot of accomplishments in 19 years but I did it all in one world. I got some emotions running through. You said I still got it, I never lost it!

I’m intimidated. I’m scared. I’m nervous. I’m excited. And make no mistake about it, I picked my time and place. I showed up in this ring and I lined up face to face with the TNA world champion. I am going to become TNA world champion. I am going to celebrate with each and every one of you!

I respect the men and the women of this locker room way too much to stroll in here and demand a world title match and get it. This is my day one. This is my first day right here, right now, doing it all over again. It starts here, right now. This time, I earn it all the way to the top. I promise I will do it again. I’ve done it in the past and I will never stop. It’s the first time in my life that I do it as Nic Nemeth!”

