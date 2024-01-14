Nic Nemeth’s TNA debut match announced

Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) made his TNA debut tonight at Hard to Kill, which marked the revival of the TNA brand. Nemeth attacked new TNA World Champion Moose following his defeat of Alex Shelley.

After his assault on Moose, Ziggler evacuated the ring and ran into the crowd, celebrating with the fans. He then ripped off his shirt revealing a TNA shirt underneath, showing he’s now part of the TNA roster.

Shortly following the event, TNA announced that Nemeth will make his in-ring debut for the company tomorrow at the Snake Eyes TV tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada. He’ll face Zachary Wentz in a singles match at The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth will make his TNA in-ring debut TOMORROW at TNA #SnakeEyes from the Palms in Las Vegas as he takes on @ZacharyWentz – to air on a future episode of #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/uIMNT4ffq6 pic.twitter.com/4oMSSjFUhF — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024

