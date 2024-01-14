Mercedes and Bayley at Hard to Kill (photo), TNA/AAA partnership, Reby Hardy on Tik Tok, more

– Mercedes and Bayley were in attendance at Hard to Kill tonight to support Trinity.

– TNA Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA will be expanding their partnership to bring more Lucha Libre to the promotion. Both promotions have been working together for 20 years now.

– Reby Hardy just posted this on Tik Tok…

– Just announced…..

OFFICIAL April 12 Windy City Riot Wintrust Arena Chicago TETSUYA NAITO vs JON MOXLEY Tickets: https://t.co/UuTuvLOJmn#njriot pic.twitter.com/q4VASw0M5t — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 14, 2024

