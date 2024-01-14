CM Punk announced for Elimination Chamber Perth in Australia

CM Punk was announced as appearing at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Perth premium live event in Australia next month. The news was originally reported by The Western Australia newspaper.

“Perth is shaping up to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for locals and travelling WWE fans, as they get to witness their favourite WWE superstars battle it out at Optus Stadium in this unique Premium Live Event,” Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti said after announcing Punk. “It’s really going to be a WWE bonanza of a week come February, and we’re so pumped.”

She said that the event is going to be huge for the State, with thousands of fans traveling to the city and pumping money into the local economy.

“The lead-up to the main event is going to be huge, and fans will have unique opportunities to see their favourite wrestling stars, in a range of activities and events right across the city,” she continued.

The Cook Government paid WWE an undisclosed sum of money to hold the show in Perth and originally also asked for the presence of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if possible. That remains to be seen if it’s going to happen or not.

