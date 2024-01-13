Two WWE superstars ready to return from injuries

Two notable stars will be making their return to WWE after recovering from injury.

Those stars are Sheamus and Xavier Woods. In the case of Woods, he has been off the road since last month due to being “banged up” and needing time to heal. He was previously scheduled for the post-Christmas live event tour.

On the other hand, Sheamus has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since his loss to Edge on August 18th SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Sheamus and Woods are expected to return in the next few weeks. It remains uncertain whether they will return to television before the Royal Rumble.

