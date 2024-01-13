Nick Nemeth arrives in TNA

Nic Nemeth spoiled Moose’s championship party at Hard To Kill after he made his TNA debut.

After successfully defeating Alex Shelley to become the new TNA World champion, the man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler came through the crowd and stood face-to-face with Moose as the crowd chanted “Holy shit.”

Moose tried to attack Nemeth but he ducked, hit a super kick and then laid him out with his Zig Zag finisher before exiting through the crowd.

With the crowd chanting TNA, Nemeth stood in the middle of the fans and ripped up his t-shirt to reveal another t-shirt underneath sporting the TNA logo to receiving a large pop from the crowd.

Nemeth was also at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom pay-per-view earlier this month and it seems that getting released from WWE was the best thing to happen to him.

