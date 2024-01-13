Matt Riddle asked about the famous Asuka promo

During a virtual signing with “Signed By Superstars”, Matt Riddle was asked about the famous Asuka promo and what went wrong & Randy Orton response

“Let’s talk about that promo. One, usually when they go live, they tell you. Sometimes, you go through a couple of rehearsals beforehand. I had the scooter, they gave it to me and said, ‘We don’t want to see you. Go 20 yards that way and roll down.’ I rolled down, and I didn’t know it was live TV. The promo they originally had was me talking about how I had been to Japan before, which I hadn’t, and how I would go to underground robot fights and I was going to ask Asuka if scooters would be a big hit in Japan. Yeah, I forgot everything. I forgot everything when I rolled up.

“I scoot back to the locker room. Me and Randy [Randy Orton] didn’t really talk, I guess Randy didn’t really like me when I first started working there because I am who I am. Randy comes up to me and goes, ‘I don’t know if that shit was planned, but that was your best promo yet.’”

