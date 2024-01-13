Afa The Wild Samoan in hospital due to pneumonia and heart attack

WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan is currently in hospital getting treated for pneumonia and a heart attack.

His official Facebook page revealed the news saying that Afa was admitted to the hospital yesterday because of the pneumonia but doctors realized that he had a heart attack upon his arrival.

“Today, he had a second small heart attack and was sent for a heart catheterization,” the post reads. “He is doing ok, his spirits are high. He isn’t out of the woods yet, but will be kept in the hospital for a day or two for observation and monitoring.”

The 81-year-old last appeared on WWE television with his brother Sika at the Hell In A Cell premium live event in 2020 to celebrate with Roman Reigns. Sika is Reigns’ father.

