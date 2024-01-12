Warner Bros. Discovery touts AEW’s ratings success

Warner Bros. Discovery issued a press release touting AEW’s “stellar year” across its networks.

The press release points out that AEW programs across TBS and TNT in 2023 ranked in the top 10 of all cable programs among adults under-50 72 times, including 50 times with a top-5 program in that coveted demo.

Viewership of AEW programming on the networks saw increasing momentum as the year culminated, reaching 15.6 million total viewers in Q4 2023, up 3% vs. Q4 2022.

Overall, AEW programming reached nearly four million viewers each week across TNT and TBS.

