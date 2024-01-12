Saraya reunites with the former Alicia Fox

Saraya shared an emotional reunion with fellow former WWE star Vix Crow, (known as Alicia Fox during her time in WWE) backstage at Dynamite Wednesday night.

“Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl [Vix Crow] she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold,” Saraya wrote on social media.

Both Saraya and Crow have struggled with addiction issues in the past, with Crow coming out with her struggles with alcohol addiction in 2019. Saraya in the past suffered from drug addiction and alcohol addiction.

Saraya has since been in recovery for many years and credits her new AEW character as a different, more mature person than her “Paige” persona from WWE, citing her sobriety as a major factor in helping change her life and her outlook.

Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl @VIX_CROW she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold 🫶🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/NDm9q6edah — SARAYA (@Saraya) January 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

