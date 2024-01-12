Austin Theory, Carmelo Hayes Involved In Scary Spot On WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes had a rough night in the office on Friday.

In the second-to-last match of the evening on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE., Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes collided in one-on-one action.

Unfortunately, there was no outcome to their match.

Near the end of the bout, Hayes and Theory attempted a modified Spanish Fly off the top-rope when they both collided heads and smacked the ring mat with authority on the way down, again smacking heads into each other in violent fashion.

The referee immediately called for the bell, ending the match due to injury stoppage. Theory did not move for a while, with Grayson Waller coming into the ring to check on them. A slow-motion replay airs on the broadcast, and it looked just as bad the second time around.

We will keep you posted as updates surface regarding the condition of Theory and/or Hayes.

