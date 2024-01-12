1/12/24 AEW Rampage Homecoming Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Kingston goes behind with a waist-lock, but Yuta turns it around and works over Kingston’s arm. Yuta gets a quick two count, but Kingston makes it to the ropes. Yuta gets a roll-up for a one count and applies a front face-lock, but Kingston gets to the ropes again. Kingston comes back with quick strikes, but Yuta sends him to the floor. Yuta sends Kingston into the barricade with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Yuta works over Kingston’s arm and drops him with a cross-body for a two count. Kingston comes back with rapid-fire chops in the corner, but Yuta delivers a back elbow strike. Yuta continues to work over Kingston’s arm, and then wraps it around the middle rope. Kingston goes to the floor, but Yuta follows. Kingston chops Yuta, but Yuta slams his arm into the apron and the barricade. They brawl onto the entrance ramp, and Yuta delivers a dropkick.

Yuta stomps on Kingston’s arm and gets him back into the ring. Yuta works over Kingston in the corner and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Yuta applies a submission, and then drops Kingston down for another two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta continues to work over Kingston’s arm. Yuta stomps on Kingston and takes him down again. Yuta drives his knee into Kingston’s arm a few times and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out again. Yuta kicks Kingston in the back a few times, but Kingston comes back with chops and kicks of his own. Yuta comes back and slams Kingston down, and then slaps him in the face a few times. Kingston suplexes Yuta down and takes him to the corner. Kingston charges, but Yuta dodges and goes up top. Yuta dives, but Kingston catches him and drops him with an exploder suplex.

Kingston delivers a knee strike and follows with a DDT for a two count. Yuta kicks Kingston in the midsection and goes up top, but Kingston cuts him off with chops. Kingston climbs, but Yuta counters and drops him with a diving DDT. Kingston gets his hand on the rope to break the count. Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes and then applies a cross arm-breaker. Kingston rolls through, but Yuta counters right back into an arm-bar. Kingston makes it to the ropes, but Yuta kicks his arm a few times. Kingston comes back with a few chops and goes for the spinning back fist, but Yuta ducks under and drops Kingston with a German suplex for a two count. Yuta goes for another suplex, but Kingston counters with an enzuigiri. Yuta comes right back with a side suplex and gets another two count. Yuta goes back to Kingston’s arm with a few kicks, but Kingston blocks the last one and delivers a back fist and a side suplex.Kingston delivers the spinning back fist and a half-and-half suplex. Kingston delivers the Northern Lights Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Continental Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

—

Renee Paquette interviews Mark Briscoe and The Hardys. She asks if we will see them team up again, and Briscoe says they kicked ass and took names and they aren’t done yet. Jeff said they also kicked ass in the ratings, and then Matt says he and Jeff want to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship, but he can see some trios gold for the three of them as well. Matt says they were meant to be a trio, and Jeff gifts Briscoe with a Hardys necklace.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Matt Sydal vs. Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

They lock up and Strickland throws Sydal across the ring. Sydal comes back and gets a quick two count, but then Strickland gets one as well. Sydal gets another two count, but Strickland comes back with a back-breaker. Strickland slams Sydal into the corner and delivers a back elbow. Strickland follows with a diving uppercut, and then delivers a pair of Torture Rack back-breakers. Strickland goes for the cover, but Sydal kicks out. Strickland delivers a few shots to Sydal’s back, but Sydal counters with a hurricanrana. Sydal delivers a few kicks, but Strickland blocks the last one and delivers another back-breaker. Sydal comes back with a roundhouse kick and follows with an Air Raid Crash for a two count. Strickland comes back with a flatliner and follows with a vertical suplex. Strickland goes for the Swerve Stomp, but Sydal dodges it. Strickland comes right back and delivers the JML Driver for the pin fall.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

—

Renee interviews Action Andretti and Top Flight. Before they can talk, Private Party interrupt. Dante says this is twice they have interrupted them and gets in their faces. Marq Quen says any of the two of them can get it at any time, and then Andretti says, “No words, all action.” Quen tells him that was four words and Private Party walk away.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata

They lock up and Aminata backs Shida into the ropes. They have a clean break and lock up again. Aminata applies a side-headlock, and then they exchange shoulder blocks. Shida finally drops Aminata with a shoulder tackle, and then delivers right hands in the corner. Aminata comes back and sends Shida to the corner. Aminata drops Shida with an elbow strike and follows with a hip attack. Aminata delivers a few more shots to keep Shida down in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shida delivers a few shots, but Aminata takes her down. Shida counters back, and then they exchange kicks to the back. Aminata delivers a series of quick kicks to Shida’s back, but Shida comes back with a dragon screw. Shida follows with a suplex for a two count, and then applies an ankle lock. Aminata gets free and delivers a headbutt. Aminata delivers a German suplex, but Shida drops Aminata with a short-arm lariat. Shida goes for the Falcon Arrow, but Aminata counters with a running knee strike for a two count. Shida comes back with a jumping knee strike and delivers the Falcon Arrow for a two count. Shida delivers the Katana and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

-After the match, Shida helps Aminata to her feet and they share a hug.

—

A recap of the match between FTR and The House of Black from last Saturday’s Collision airs. A trios match featuring Daniel Garcia and FTR vs. The House of Black is made official for tomorrow night’s Collision.

—

Renee interviews Ruby Soho and Saraya. Renee says things didn’t go their way on Dynamite, but they seem to me meshing again with the addition of Harley Cameron. Saraya says Cameron isn’t here tonight for a reason and she has to show Soho what the reason is. Saraya plays a video of Cameron pulling Angelo Parker in for a kiss, and Soho gets upset. Parker walks up with a birthday cake for Soho, but she shoves it in his face and leaves. Saraya tells Parker that she always wins, and then the video continues to play, showing Parker shoving Cameron away and being disgusted with the kiss.

—

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Angelo Parker, Jake Hager, and Matt Menard (w/-1) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver)

Silver starts the match with Parker, who is still covered with cake. Silver applies a wrist-lock, but Parker comes back and takes him down. Hager puts the gold chain on Parker, but Silver takes him down and steals the chain. Hager tags in and drops Silver with a kick to the face. Hager knocks Uno and Reynolds to the floor and takes the gold chain back. Hager takes Silver to the corner and tags in Menard, who drops Silver with a shoulder tackle. Menard slams Silver into the corner and delivers a forearm shot. Silver gets free and Reynolds makes the tag. Reynolds takes Menard down, but Parker comes in to help. Uno makes the tag and drops Parker with a German suplex. Dark Order triple-team Menard in the corner and Silver drops him with an uppercut as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Uno is in control of Parker. Uno goes for a discus lariat, but Parker counters with a shot. Silver tags in and delivers a few elbow strikes and kicks to Parker. Parker sends Silver to the apron, but Silver delivers an enzuigiri. Silver takes out Menard and Hager, and then suplexes Parker down. Dark Order deliver the Pendulum Bomb to Parker, but Menard breaks up the cover. Reynolds tags in, but Menard knocks Silver off the top. Hager tags in, and Menard and Parker drop Reynolds with a double DDT. Hager delivers the Hager Bomb and goes for the cover, but Reynolds kicks out. Hager applies an ankle lock, but -1 puts on Hager’s purple hat at ringside. Menard and Parker go after -1, but Uno and Silver take them down. Hager takes his hat back from -1, but Silver and Reynolds double-team Hager and Reynolds gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dark Order

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

