Young Bucks return to AEW Television

Jan 11, 2024 - by James Walsh

As seen during last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Texas Tornado tag team match. Sting pinned Hobbs after delivering a Scoprion Death Drop off the stage through two tables.

After the match, Tony Schiavone asked who Sting was going to face in his final match at the 2024 AEW Revolution PPV. Before Sting could answer the question, The Young Bucks returned to television and had a staredown with Sting, Darby, and Ric Flair.

