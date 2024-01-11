Updates on The Dark Side of the Ring, Mickie James, Lashley, and the new TNA Knockouts title

– Mickie James has joined Ohio Valle Wrestling as Creative Director, Head of Female Talent and Executive Producer for all OVW wrestling shows, according to Fightful.

– PWInsider reports that VICE TV has renewed Dark Side of the Ring for a fifth season. The current plan is for it to debut this March.

– @Wrestlevotes tweeted:

There were plans in place to name the Bobby Lashley / Street Profits faction on last weeks SmackDown, which got axed at the last second for unknown reasons. I’m told those plans are still tentative as the direction of the trio could be shifting. The planned name for the group is “The Pride”.

– A look at the new version of The TNA Knockouts Championship.

.@ScottDAmore presents @TheTrinity_Fatu with the brand new TNA Knockouts World Championship. Subscribe to TNA+ with plans that include this Saturday's TNA #HardToKill and every single TNA event in 2024: https://t.co/2L2bLjnDN4 pic.twitter.com/Fgwmvzkd9B — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2024

