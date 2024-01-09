WWE NXT Matches Announced For Next Week (1/16/2024)

Four big matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During this week’s NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, Vic Joseph and Booker T announced four bouts for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the January 16, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program is a No. 1 Contender 20-Woman Battle Royal “With A Twist,” as the final four competitors in the bout will compete in a traditional Fatal-4-Way bout. The winner will then advance to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Also on tap for next week’s show is another pair of 2024 NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament bouts, with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, as well as Chase U vs. LWO scheduled.

Finally, Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley will collide with Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez in women’s tag-team action.

