Upcoming matches announced for Bryan Danielson, Nic Nemeth, and a Matt Riddle note

– New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Bryan Danielson will be returning to the Land of the Rising Sun to take on Zack Sabre Jr in a rematch from WrestleDream at The New Beginning in Osaka event.

The show will be held on Sunday, February 11 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka. Danielson won the first match between the two at the AEW pay-per-view back in October of last year.

In related Japan news, Will Ospreay will wrestle his last match for NJPW as a full-time star there on the same show. Ospreay, who signed an AEW contract, will be joining the promotion on a full-time basis next month.

No other AEW stars are scheduled for any of the upcoming NJPW shows in Japan.

– Nic Nemeth will challenge for the IWGP Global Championship, when he takes on David Finlay on February 23 and Matt Riddle faces Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World Television Championship on February 24 at NJPW “The New Beginning in Sapporo”.

Announced for February 24 at NJPW "The New Beginning in Sapporo"

– Matt Riddle says he’ll leave his 420 habits at home when he heads overt to Japan to challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi. Riddle is set to face Tanahashi after he appeared on New Year Dash and issued a challenge to the NJPW World TV Champion. The WWE star said during a Signed by Superstars session that he doesn’t plan to bring the “420 Bro” to the country.

“I’ve read a lot of things. The 420 Bro probably won’t make it to Japan,” Riddle said (per FightfuL). “Regardless of what people think, I’ve never been arrested. I’ve never been arrested, I don’t have a criminal record. I want to keep it that way. Regardless of what people think, I’m going to keep it that way. That’s what we’re going to do. 420 Bro stays in America.”

