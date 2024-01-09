Bischoff talks Reigns vs. The Rock, AEW executive promoted, and a JR note

– Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) believes that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock taking place at Elimination Chamber next month “makes the most sense”:

“…WrestleMania’s like the Super Bowl, right? Well, why not have two Super Bowls, if you can? Certainly with Rock there in Perth, it sets the stage for future international growth, and that’s, I’m guessing, a big part of the strategy. If you look at the dots and connect a few of them, since Nick Khan has come on board and is steering the ship, lot of emphasis placed on international PLEs. I think that this is a great way to do that. I’d like to see Rock/Roman in Perth. I’d like to see Roman beat Rock because it makes the most sense to me…”

– According to PWInsider, executive Shane Emerson has been upgraded to the Vice President of Global Programming and Partnerships for the company. Emerson is noted for being a massive part of building AEW’s international footprint, which most likely includes its success in London this past summer. He has been with AEW since 2021.

– Jim Ross (on his podcast):

“It seems like AEW is kind of resetting the table, restarting, so to speak, maybe, and I think that’s smart.

I think that’s a good deal. Give everybody a different jersey and give everybody a different role. Let’s just hope they all live up to the hype and role, and it seems like we are. It’s exciting to be a part of it, and I’m happy to be a part of it.“

