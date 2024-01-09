Andrade El Idolo pulled from indy show, Tony Khan happy with Ric Flair

– Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from this weekend’s ‘GCW No Compadre’ event.

On social media, the company announced that due to “circumstances out of control”

– Tony Khan says it’s “great” to have Ric Flair in AEW:

“It’s great to have Ric Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting. Also, it’s been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur. Ric Flair’s Woooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend in pro wrestling and having him appear and with Sting for these final matches is really something special…”

