Andrade El Idolo pulled from indy show, Tony Khan happy with Ric Flair

Jan 9, 2024 - by staff

Andrade El Idolo has been pulled from this weekend’s ‘GCW No Compadre’ event.

On social media, the company announced that due to “circumstances out of control”

– Tony Khan says it’s “great” to have Ric Flair in AEW:

“It’s great to have Ric Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting. Also, it’s been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur. Ric Flair’s Woooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend in pro wrestling and having him appear and with Sting for these final matches is really something special…”

(Going Ringside)

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    January 9, 2024 at 1:12 am

    Four dings.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sandra Moone

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal