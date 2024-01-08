Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Story of the year

2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Story of the year

CM Punk fired from AEW/returns to WWE (33%, 157 Votes)

Endeavor merges WWE and UFC to form TKO (28%, 132 Votes)

Bray Wyatt passes away (25%, 121 Votes)

Wembley Stadium hosts AEW All in (7%, 32 Votes)

LA Knight’s meteoric rise (3%, 14 Votes)

Tammy Sytch sentenced to prison (3%, 13 Votes)

Adam Copeland signs with AEW (1%, 5 Votes)

The NWA-CW fall out (0%, 2 Votes)

Total Voters: 476

PAST WINNERS

2022: Vince McMahon forced to retire

2021: CM Punk debuts in AEW

2020: Brodie Lee’s passing

2019: AEW Officially Launches

2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia

2017: The Undertaker retires

2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble

2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match

2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak

