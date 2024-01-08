Poll results: 2023 GERWECK.NET Year end awards – Story of the year
CM Punk fired from AEW/returns to WWE (33%, 157 Votes)
Endeavor merges WWE and UFC to form TKO (28%, 132 Votes)
Bray Wyatt passes away (25%, 121 Votes)
Wembley Stadium hosts AEW All in (7%, 32 Votes)
LA Knight’s meteoric rise (3%, 14 Votes)
Tammy Sytch sentenced to prison (3%, 13 Votes)
Adam Copeland signs with AEW (1%, 5 Votes)
The NWA-CW fall out (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 476
PAST WINNERS
2022: Vince McMahon forced to retire
2021: CM Punk debuts in AEW
2020: Brodie Lee’s passing
2019: AEW Officially Launches
2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia
2017: The Undertaker retires
2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble
2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match
2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak