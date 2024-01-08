Drew McIntyre Declares For WWE Royal Rumble Match

“The Scottish Warrior” will be one of 30 men looking to earn a shot at the world title later this month at the first WWE premium live event of 2024.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Moda Center in Portland, OR., Drew McIntyre officially declared for the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

McIntyre joins previously announced WWE Superstars who have declared for the bout, which includes CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and others.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 goes down on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Make sure to join us here on 1/27 for live WWE Royal Rumble 2024 results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

