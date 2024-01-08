A look at the 2023 Dynamite television ratings

Dynamite viewership suffered a drop in 2023 compared to the prior year, with the 2023 average being 864,269 versus the 955,538 for 2022. That is a drop of just over 91,000 per episode on average. In 18-49, a demo that AEW is highly after, also had a drop, going from 0.34 to 0.29 last year.

In 2023, Dynamite managed to surpass 1 million viewers only twice, a sharp drop when in 2022, the show did over 1 million viewers on 12 different occasions. The show also did some record lows both in terms of attendance and television ratings.

The most-watched episode of Dynamite was the February 22 one which did 1,028,000 viewers and a 0.35 rating in 18-49. That was followed by the January 25 episode with 1,003,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating. The Dynamite: Grand Slam episode on September 20 drew 984,000 viewers and had the best 18-49 number of the year with a 0.36.

The October 10 episode of Dynamite, titled Title Tuesday and going head-to-head with NXT, drew its lowest number of the year with 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in 18-49. The May 3 and October 25 episodes rounded up the bottom three with 776,000 viewers and 774,000 viewers respectively and 0.28 and 0.24 in 18-49. The 0.24 was the lowest 18-49 of the show so far.

This is the first time since 2020 that the average viewership has dropped.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

