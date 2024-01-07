Matt Striker questions WWE’s decision to fire Matt Riddle live on Air During MLW PPV

Matt Striker: “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: The court of public opinion would like to see Jacob Fatu slap the taste out of Matt Riddle’s mouth. But the court of public opinion does not convict. I’m sorry, I know it’s the world in which we live, but it’s not the case.”

“He can do whatever he wants. He can kick your ass. Anyone out there that’s got a problem with him? Step to him out on the street and see what happens. End of conversation.”

“Idk how you let this guy go dude is a star mega million dollar star I DONT CARE WHAT HE DOES ..how do you let him go??? This is our coup de grace right here.”

