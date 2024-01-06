Riddle has no feelings following WWE release

Matt Riddle says he does not have any hard feelings after his WWE release.

In an interview with Ryan Gaydos of Fox News, Riddle was asked whether he had any hard feelings toward WWE

“For me, at the WWE, not at all,” Matt Riddle said. “I loved every second of it. I was a multiple-time tag-team champion with Randy [Orton], I was an NXT tag-team champion, I won the Dusty Cup Classic, I beat Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, I wrestled multiple WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles.”

“No, I have no hard feelings,” Riddle said. “And I would just say, with WWE, they run a ship, they run it a certain way, and when you work for WWE, everything you do is under a magnifying glass. It doesn’t matter if you did anything wrong, if you did something right, if it was in between, it’s perception.

“The WWE, unfortunately, if a situation happens, and they don’t like the perception, they make their decision. But I’m not going to argue with them. That’s their company. I don’t run it. I just worked there. I’m thankful that they gave me the time that they did and that’s all I can say.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

