Notes on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

– Fans were shocked at this turn of events as they wanted Drew McIntyre to win. McIntyre took to Twitter just now and uploaded a video of himself working out and addressing what’s next for him following his loss to Seth Rollins. Clearly upset, McIntyre admitted that he wasn’t sure what the future holds for him. Got all the messages, sorry if I’ve not replied, I’ve seen what everybody has been saying. What’s next for Drew McIntyre? Monday was all or nothing. The honest answer is I don’t know.

–Sheamus on his WrestleMania 39 match: “It should have gone on last. It stole the show”

“The IC Title,” Sheamus stated. “That’s it. I want to main event WrestleMania too. I want to main event WrestleMania. That’s another one. The IC Title and main event WrestleMania are the two things I want to do. I should have main evented WrestleMania last year or this year [2023]. It should have gone on last. It stole the show at WrestleMania. Nothing came close, match-wise, the match me, Gunther, and Drew had. I knew that was always going to be the case. I was so close [winning the title] at Mania, and it just got taken away from me.”

(Source: speaking on Virgin Media Sports Stories)

