Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) comments on appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18

In an interview NJPW shared on social media, Nic Nemeth was asked about his actions.

“I don’t even work here, I was enjoying the show,” Nemeth said. “I haven’t been to Japan in a really long time, and I just wanted to see this big show, this beautiful show. [But] I lost my cool, and I completely apologize to the fans, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I apologize.

Finlay spit in my face and shoved me, and again, I’m a grown up, and I should have turned my cheek and walked away. Those three athletes beat the hell out of each other and put on a display. I was very proud to be a fan and just enjoy that moment. Finlay took that away for me and all the fans. I felt like someone had to do something.”

“Ospreay and Moxley laid it all out there for that title, just to show what that Global Championship means,” Nemeth said. “I thought it was a spit in the face to the fans that not only could he cheat to win. Technically I don’t work here, I’m an observer on the outside, so if he’s attacking a fan, I feel like I’m standing up for the fans and say, ‘Hey, if you’re gonna take the cheap shots, someone’s gonna knock you in your ass.’ Again, I’m sorry. I was out of line, and if there’s anything I can do, I completely understand if I’m never allowed back here or anything.

“I just my cool because I felt that everything that we laid out there in that match was something special. It took me back to a time when I was a kid and you just know what these wrestlers go through on a daily basis. To have a chance on a giant stage, to prove that you’re the brand-new titleholder, that title deserves better, and that’s all I should say. I apologize to the fans and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I’m so sorry, I lost my cool, I apologize.”

In the wake of a shocking brawl after yesterday's IWGP Global Championship match, @emilymaeheller was able to catch up with Nic Nemeth.#njpw #njwk18 @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/SzJcCNVaIi — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2024

