Photo: Charlotte issues public statement about her WWE status

Charlotte Flair, who reportedly signed a contract extension with WWE, recently suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus on Smackdown.

According to PWInsider.com, Charlotte and her husband Andrade El Idolo were spotted in Birmingham, Alabama where athletes regularly travel to for medical procedures. On Thursday night, she issued the following public statement about her WWE status along with a hospital photo…

“Family, Friends & Fans,

THANK YOU for all the positive, beautiful messages & flowers🙏🏻 I feel supported in every way. It has taken me a few days and many MANY tears to wrap my head around everything. I happen to be an expert in overthinking and this is the first time I’ve ever been truly scared. Scared of the unknown but also feeling like I’m losing what I’m most proud of and that’s being an athlete. I don’t like showing physical weakness and this has left me feeling exposed. A process I know I will grow from but a very new one to me. This was a huge blow to me mentally and obviously physically going into 2024. 2023 was a rollercoaster and I am trying to stay positive and maybe this was the only way to stop, refocus, rebuild & eventually conquer again.

I can’t thank this year’s Smackdown locker-room enough. I enjoyed every second 🙏🏻 and will be rooting from the sidelines 💪🏻

I have been a bad guy for most of my career but this year was different for me. I CHERISHED every hug, high-five and fist pump this year at live events and for the first time in my career felt comfortable in my own boots being the good guy 👸🏼 🦋 I learned so much as a performer and plan on starting right where I left off.

I promise I am going to work 24/7 over the next nine months to come back the best version of the Queen you’ve ever seen.

‘Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life, as by the obstacles which he has overcome while trying to succeed.’

Climbing my own mountain will be my greatest test yet.

Thank you for all the love ❤️

Here is to 2024.

Love,

Ashley

Aka Charlotte 🫶🏻

