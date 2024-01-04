Note on Triple H’s announcement, Pat Buck update, and a Konosuke Takeshita note

– Triple H’s announcement on Thursday is not related to a TNA working agreement or anything related to that company, there’s absolutely nothing to that connection being made, reports PWInsider.

– DDT Pro Wrestling has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will be making an appearance for AJPW on Saturday, January 27. He will appear on their event in Hachioji, Japan. Takeshita will team with Hideki Okatani against Yuma Aoyagi and Atsuki Aoyagi.

– According to PWinsider, Pat Buck missed several weeks of television due to a heath issue. He returned this past Sunday at AEW “World’s End”.

